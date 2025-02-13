Bowker Motor Group in Preston celebrates record number of apprentices in 40-year history

Apprentices at Bowker BMW in Preston have joined more than 20 apprentices across the Bowker Motor Group, celebrating the highest total number of apprenticeships in the Lancashire automotive retailer’s four-decade history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowker Motor Group has expanded its apprenticeship programme across multiple roles, including technical, sales, and parts operations.

The milestone celebration coincides with National Apprenticeship Week 2025, running from 10th to 16th February. The week highlights the role of apprenticeships in equipping individuals with essential skills and supporting business growth. The theme, ‘Skills for Life’, underlines the long-term benefits of vocational training for both apprentices and employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowker BMW service manager, Stewart Rose, who himself started as an apprentice over 30 years ago, said: “We’re proud to invest in the next generation of automotive professionals. Apprenticeships offer young people an invaluable opportunity to gain hands-on experience while earning qualifications, and it’s great to see so many apprentices thriving across our business.”

Bowker Motorrad Apprentices Celebrate National Apprenticeship Week (L to R) Harry Swan and Jack Johnson

The Bowker name has been associated with the transportation since 1919, expanding into automotive retail in 1984. Today, the company operates seven dealerships, including the recently acquired Porsche Centre Bolton. The growing apprenticeship programme aligns with Bowker’s ongoing expansion and investment in its workforce.

Apprentices across Bowker BMW in Preston are training in various roles, including technical, sales, and parts operations. Many progress into permanent positions within the company, contributing to its continued growth and service standards.

The apprenticeships represent a collaboration between Bowker BMW, national automotive bodies, and local schools and colleges, including the BMW Training Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Ball, a Parts Adviser apprentice at Bowker BMW in Preston, said: “The apprenticeship has been a brilliant experience so far. Learning on the job with a supportive team has really helped me grow in confidence, and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead.”

BMW Preston (Parts): Bowker Preston BMW Parts Apprentice, Alfie Ball, Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Bowker BMW’s apprenticeship initiative reflects wider industry efforts to address skills shortages and attract new talent. As part of National Apprenticeship Week, the dealership will showcase success stories from its apprentices across its business.