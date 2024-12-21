Bowker BMW and MINI partner with hospital charity for second year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It’s the second consecutive year that Bowker BMW and MINI have joined the campaign.
The appeal asks local businesses and the community to ensure every patient at Royal Preston Hospital and Chorley and South Ribble Hospital receives a gift to open on Christmas morning.
Bowker staff have contributed to the charity drive, collecting gifts, including toiletries, books, and toys, which will be delivered to patients of all ages. Last year, the campaign received extensive support, including a dedicated bus service from Stagecoach that collected gifts from workplaces and community hubs across Preston and beyond.
Jonathan Rogan, director at Bowker, said: “The ‘Give a Gift’ campaign is close to our hearts, and we’re thrilled to support it again this year. It was great to see our team come together to bring a little comfort to patients at Christmas."
In 2023, the campaign distributed over 1,000 gifts. This year's campaign builds on the success of last year’s, which received positive feedback from patients, their families, and hospital staff.
With both physical and monetary donations, the appeal provides an opportunity for wider community involvement; a £5 donation option allows individuals to contribute towards a gift for a patient, making the campaign accessible to many.
Dan Hill, Head of Charities at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “Bowker BMW and MINI’s continued support means a great deal to us. Christmas can be a difficult time to be in hospital, and a gift helps to show patients that they’re not alone. It’s about more than the gift itself; it’s a gesture of kindness and compassion.”
Following the collection period, the charity will work closely with hospital staff to ensure appropriate gift distribution across the wards, helping bring comfort to patients in challenging circumstances this Christmas.