Paul was fired from the hit BBC series on Wednesday and joked "I’d have sacked myself too" when speaking to the Post after the show.

But Paul has wasted no time in bouncing back and is now extending home delivery of his family's famous pies to South Ribble.

Bowens pies were already available for home delivery to hungry households in Chorley and Preston - and now customers in Penwortham and Bamber Bridge can get orders delivered direct to their doors.

And Bowens will soon extend its home delivery service further afield to the Garstang area.

Home deliveries take place every two weeks and include the whole range of Bowen favourites, with free delivery for orders over £50.

Prices

Meat & Potato - £2.50

Chunky Steak - £3.00

Pork - £2.50

Whist - £1.50

Meat - £2.50

Butter - £2.50

Cheese and Onion - £2.75

Chicken and Mushroom - £2.40

Sausage Roll - £2.00

Cheese and Onion Pasty - £2.50

Cornish Style Pasty - £2.50

Pork and Blackpudding - £2.00

Steak Pudding - £2.50

10" Family Apple Pie £8.00

10" Family Cherry Pie £8.00

Paul Bowen of Bowen Pies

Where do they deliver?

Bowen Pies now covers Chorley, Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge.

Delivery is £2 (cash on delivery and minimum two items) or free on order over £50.

How do I cook them?

The pies are already cooked, you just need to warm (3 minutes in the microwave or 45 minutes in an oven at 180°).

All pies are baked then chilled and placed in a temperature controlled box to insure freshness.

The cool box can be reused again for your own use.

Full instructions are given with each order. Pies can be frozen for up to 12 months.

Where do I order?

You can place an order by visiting the Bowen Pies website at https://bowenpies.co.uk/.

Paul's plans to take Bowens national

Speaking to the Post after being fired from The Apprentice, Paul said: “Here at Bowen Pies, we've been growing now for quite some time, we've got three shops and to be honest, I wanted to expand into franchises.

Paul Bowen (Credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

"I always wanted to be probably a step behind Greg's, a national kind of pie shop because it’s a business that allows not a lot of outlay for a shop and it was to give more people the opportunity to own a franchise, have a business and take a slice of the pie.

"It's 100% an ambition of mine. Obviously, the reason why I went on the show was not so much money related, although it is a substantial amount of money.

"I do good business now, but I wanted to know how I can continue to grow the business? We do 1.5 million, what does 10, 100 million look like? And that is what I was really hoping to get out of my time on The Apprentice.

"It's still achievable, it's just having the right people in your corner. When business gets to a certain point, and I'm at that point now to be honest, there's only so much you can do and then you need other people in your corner.