Booths says it has “no current plans” to close any of its stores in Lancashire.

The Preston-based supermarket chain has sought to reassure customers following the announcement that the Yorkshire store in Ripon will close on Sunday, July 20.

Booths, Ripon | google

Booths has 16 branches across Lancashire, but the retailer has confirmed there are no plans to close any other stores, including those in Cumbria, Cheshire and Yorkshire.

The Ripon store is to be taken over by Tesco and Booths said efforts are under way to transfer all 95 staff to the new Tesco store as part of the consultation process.

Booths said the decision to close the Ripon store was due to “the challenges of significantly increased operating costs”.

“These costs have meant that we cannot see a future where the store will be profitable under the Booths model,” said a spokesperson for the chain.

No plans to close Lancs stores

They added: “We would like to provide some reassurance that we have no current plans to exit any of our other stores.

“Closing any store is a very difficult decision however we are working to protect all jobs in this process.

“Booths would like to thank all colleagues and customers for their support since the Ripon store opened over 16 years ago.”