Bolton signage specialists help family-run bakery rise to national status

Local signage and visual communications specialist, FASTSIGNS Bolton, has recently supported family-run bakery chain, Carrs Pasties, with its plans to expand the business beyond the North West.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Endorsed by numerous Northern celebrities, family-run Carrs Pasties, based in Bolton, has been serving freshly-baked, high-quality goods to the Bolton community since 1938.

Traditionally a food manufacturer, in recent years it has evolved its business strategy to include a reseller model, distributing its products to intermediaries such as convenience stores and petrol forecourts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton’s team of signage specialists were tasked with expanding the bakery’s brand presence to locations including Nottingham, Birmingham and Hereford, as well as supporting its business expansion model which aims to increase revenue and grow customer reach.

FASTSIGNS' Aaron Woodward alongside James Carson of Carrs Pasties. Photo: Tank PR

FASTSIGNS Bolton conducted several site surveys across the UK - from Cumbria to South Wales - to establish the feasibility of Carrs Pasties brand launching into other territories.

The team of seventhendesigned, manufactured and installed a full suite of branding solutions, including bollard covers, window graphics, sign trays and custom magnetic packs for pastie warmers, at both new strategic locations and existing retailer sites.

Since the project’s completion, FASTSIGNS’ solutions have improved Carrs Pasties' brand awareness in locations beyond the North West, while also increasing sales for its Bolton-based resellers by 25percent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its work with Carrs Pasties was recently the recipient of the Project of the Year Award at the annual FASTSIGNS convention, hosted at St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent, commending the Bolton team’s work to raise the profile of a regional brand.

Commenting on the project, Nick Ratcliffe, director of FASTSIGNS Bolton, said:

“The nation loves baked goods, so working on this project to make more people - across the UK - aware of the delicious products that Carrs Pasties deliver, has been a real pleasure. Getting a brand recognised on a national stage is an amazing achievement; and being a part of their ambitious growth plans has been hugely rewarding.

“No matter what industry, signage is crucial; it provides clear and effective communication, guidance, information and enhances safety in various environments. Creating brand awareness and supporting brands with their growth strategies, from a signage perspective, is just a small part of the myriad of signage solutions that we have on offer here at FASTSIGNS Bolton.”

James Carson, trade sales manager at Carrs Pasties, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been working with FASTSIGNS Bolton for over five years, during which time they have come to really understand our brand ethos and vision.

“The team’s prompt response times, attention to details and budget focus have greatly contributed to the success of our brand roll-out over the last year and we look forward to continuing our relationship for years to come.”

For more information about Carrs Pasties, visit: https://www.carrspasties.co.uk/.