Bolton-based not-for-profit energy consultancy, Box Power CIC, shortlisted for major awards

Bolton-based not-for-profit energy consultancy, Box Power CIC, has been shortlisted for two major awards.

It comes following their campaign to the regulator, Ofgem, which was backed by more than 1 million businesses, calling for greater transparency in energy broker fees.

Box Power CIC says the existing rules, which at present only cover microbusinesses, should be extended to all businesses so firms know exactly how much they are paying in commission to an energy broker.

Tricia and Corin Dalby with their son, Benjamin. Photo: Box Power CIC

A consultation by the regulator which came after Box Power CIC’s campaign closed on September 7 and is now awaiting the results.

The success of their campaign has seen them nominated for two major accolades at the 2023 Energy Awards. Box Power CIC has been shortlisted for Third Party Intermediary of the Year and Energy Champion of the Year.

Corin Dalby, the co-founder of Box Power CIC, hailed the nominations and said they were ‘so proud’ of the team.

He says: “I am so proud to be leading the way in energy consultancy philanthropy. When me and my wife, Tricia, set up Box Power CIC in 2014 we never imagined it would be in the position it is in today.

“Every day we are making a difference in the energy sphere by donating all our profits to charities and good causes. This makes us quite a unique outfit.

“And because we’re an energy consultancy, when we spotted an injustice in the system, we knew we had to act.

“So, we’ve been putting the pressure on the energy regulator, Ofgem, to act on hidden broker fees. These are decimating the funds of charities, care homes and other businesses across the country because of the lack of legislation. We want to be part of the change to that.”

Box Power CIC is the UK’s only philanthropic energy consultancy. It helps to broker the deals between businesses and energy companies, but where it makes profits, it doesn’t go to shareholders, instead, it goes back into charities and good causes across the North West, with more than £800,000 donated since 2021. Its clients include hospices, care homes and hospitality venues.

It’s not the first major awards the consultancy is up for so far this year, as Box Power CIC has also been shortlisted for Social Enterprise of the Year and the Wellbeing Award at the 2023 Bolton News Business Awards.

And earlier this year, Corin won the Businessperson of the Year Award at the 2023 Manchester Evening News Business Awards, and he was a finalist in the Unsung Hero category. In addition, the company was highly commended in the Outstanding Contribution category.

In the Third Party Intermediary of the Year Award at the 2023 Energy Awards, judges will be looking for those who demonstrate why ‘you should use an intermediary and what advantages’ this offers. In the Energy Champion of the Year Award, judges will be looking for those who have made a ‘demonstrable impact on the energy industry’ whether that’s through ‘innovation, influence or just plain enthusiasm and dedication’.