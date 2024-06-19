Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The countdown is on to Burnley’s second Customer Service Awards.

The number of businesses involved in the event, that recognises and celebrates the great customer service that town centre retailers, independent businesses and hospitality venues provide, has doubled for 2024.

Organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) with support from Charter Walk, throughout April and May, mystery shop visits have taken place across over 90 different shops, bars, restaurants and service providers by industry leaders Storecheckers. The information gathered during these visits, along with a judging panel and a public vote, will form the basis for the awards which were launched last year. There are nine different categories including Burnley town centre ambassador and best long serving business. It’s now over to the public, who have the chance to have their say, with the opportunity to vote on each of the different categories. Voting takes place online and closes on Friday, July19th , with the final judging on Monday, July 29th.

A look back at the first ever Burnley Customer Service Awards held in July last year. The night had a very festive flavour to it

This year’s awards have the theme – Blooming Brilliant Burnley – and the ceremony, due to take place at the Mechanics Theatre on Saturday, September 21st, will kick off at 6:30pm with a glittering drinks reception. The winners of the awards will be announced, giving everyone the opportunity to acknowledge and recognise the fantastic commitment and resilience shown by the town’s businesses week in, week out.

Burnley BID Project Manager Laura Diffey: “We recognise the incredible effort our businesses put into welcoming each and every customer, contributing to the town;s friendly and hospitable atmosphere. These awards were established to highlight the companies and organisations that go above and beyond on a daily basis, giving them an opportunity to celebrate their hard work. To have a 50% uplift on businesses sign up is fantastic – it’s wonderful to see so many businesses wanting to get involved.”

Debbie Hernon, Centre Manager of Charter Walk Shopping Centre, added: “We’re looking forward to receiving feedback from the general public – ultimately, they are the ones receiving the customer service and are now being given the opportunity to thank those businesses that go that extra mile.”