Blake's role expanded at Chorley firm

Chorley-based manufacturer Tapeswitch Ltd has announced the promotion of Blake Shields to the position of Business Development Manager, marking a strategic evolution in the company’s commercial leadership.

Established in 1956, Tapeswitch specialises in the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive safety technologies used in industrial, transport and automation environments.

Its product portfolio includes ribbon switches, safety edges, bumpers, mats and bespoke systems, all manufactured in the UK and distributed globally.

Shields first joined Tapeswitch in 2016 as a Sales Representative, progressing through to Head of Sales before his promotion to Business Development Manager, a role that reflects a broader remit including market development, customer strategy, and partner engagement across Tapeswitch’s international network.

Blake Shields at Tapeswitch in Chorley

The new role also sees Shields focus on expanding access to Tapeswitch’s systems across existing and emerging applications, with a particular emphasis on customer-led design and industry compliance.

Mr Shields said: “Tapeswitch has built its reputation on durable, dependable safety technology, and on the ability to respond to complex, site-specific challenges. My focus is on making that expertise more accessible to end-users, integrators, and OEMs alike. That means growing our market presence, deepening partnerships, and continuing to deliver solutions that meet both the technical and regulatory needs of safety-critical environments.”

Tapeswitch managing director Karen Keighley added: “Blake’s knowledge of our technology, markets and customers is second to none. He has played a key role in developing the commercial side of our business, and this new role will allow him to take that further, ensuring our offering stays relevant, responsive and globally competitive.”

For more information, visit www.tapeswitch.co.uk.