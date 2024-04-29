Blackpool's Travel Village win North West's Best Travel Agency second year running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team from Blackpool’s Travel Village were in the midst of the travel industry’s top talents on 25th April 2024, at a glittering celebration held at Victoria Warehouse, just a stone’s throw away from Manchester United’s iconic Old Trafford stadium. It was a night filled with anticipation as we awaited the unveiling of the coveted TTG Top 50 agencies list for 2024, especially as we were finalists.

The excitement escalated with the arrival of treble-winning Manchester United striker Andy Cole, graciously hosted by headline partner Visit Malta. Meeting him in person was a highlight for many of us.

TTG Top 50 Best North West Travel Agency 2024

Blackpool’s Travel Village win and retain title of Best North West Travel Agency at TTG Top 50 2024

And the winner is….

We held our collective breath as Nick Hughes, of Emerald Cruises & Scenic, made his way to the stage. He announced the runners up, and finally the winner of TTG Top 50’s Top North West Travel Agency. Having won the title in 2023 we were hopeful to retain our position at the top of the travel agencies serving the North West for another year, and what a win for the team it was! Even in the 65th year of trading for our family business these awards always feel special, and they’re certainly never something that we’re complacent about. The competition for these awards is fierce, with tough entry requirements to make the shortlist, and then rigorous interviews to help determine the winner.

A Special Mention

We also saw success in the special category awards, which are presented to individuals rather than agencies. The Travel Village’s Alison Swallow was shortlisted for the Better Journeys By Avis Customer Service Award! The award honours a standout agent who has demonstrated exceptional dedication to a specific client over the past year. Alison absolutely went the extra mile to support a customer facing challenges with obtaining travel insurance for a World Cruise. Despite originally receiving many refusals, from the cruise line, for suggestions as to how the clients could change their booking to something suitable for insurance purposes, Alison persisted. She personally reached out to the cruise line’s higher management and went as far as the line’s President! Alison’s determination and initiative ensured a positive outcome for the clients, making her a worthy finalist for the accolade.

The Travel Village on Blackpool South Shore's Highfield Road

Speaking to TTG’s Harry Kemble on the night, Travel Village Group Managing Director Paula Nuttall remarked on the team’s wins;

"They’re working hard at the moment – they really care about the customers and the business."

Travel Village Group’s CEO Phil Nuttall added;

"I want to say how proud both Paula and myself are of our Travel Village team on Blackpool South Shore’s Highfield Road. You are all incredible and winning Best Travel Agency North West again, just shows how you continue to strive for greatness. Congratulations also to Alison Swallow who made the final list for going the extra mile for our guests!""We care about the town of Blackpool and the Fylde coast – it’s absolutely massive for us. I think what we’ve created is really special. In the past 12 months, locally and nationally, we’ve grown through word of mouth. Our team care so much for our customers, who then tell all their friends and family about the business so it’s starting to expand.""And it’s not just about the people who are here tonight, it’s the finance team, the customer care team back at the office. They’ve all contributed to making Travel Village what it is today. No one is going to be left out."