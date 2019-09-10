Blackpool Tower virtual reality rollercoaster: new photos released of Tower's latest attraction
A new virtual reality ride will be open to the public this month at Blackpool Tower.
The new 8K VR Roller Coaster attraction opens in the brand new Fifth Floor family events room, which is set to be opened this month.
Still of the virtual reality ride
other
Large areas of the Fylde coast can be seen on the VR coaster
jpimedia
Lots of Blackpool landmarks can be spotted
other
Those scared of heights may want to give it a miss!
other
View more