Blackpool Tower Circus performances suspended due to Covid
Blackpool Tower Circus has informed visitors its performances will be put on hold for a week due to a positive case of Covid.
Visitors were told all performances would be suspended until Tuesday August 3, but were invited to rebook for another performance in the next year.
A spokesman for the Tower Circus said: "Due to a member of our circus production testing positive for Covid-19, unfortunately we have had to suspend all performances of The Blackpool Tower Circus until Tuesday August 3.
"Please accept our sincere apologies, we know how many people look forward to visiting the Circus."
A link to rebook tickets was sent to affected customers, and VIP seat or Royal Box ticket holders were advised to contact the circus directly by email.