REAX, which is based at the Whitehills Business Park, welcomed business partners and clients to its centre, to see the firm’s new Confined Space and Working at Height Mobile Training Rig.

This specialist, purpose-built training equipment allows the company to take confined space and working at height training to customers new and old throughout the UK.

The company was founded in 2014 and has seen its customer base grow ever since, making its name throughout industry in relation to training, rescue planning, equipment sales and servicing.

Open day at Reax. Senior instructor Andy Williams gives a demo

In addition, technical director Pete Langley was recently invited by City and Guilds to join its panel in a consultancy capacity as a subject matter expert on confined spaces.

After in 2014 with just three individuals, a ladder, and an empty building, the company owners Keith Parmley, managing director and Pete Langley, technical director have reinvested back into the business to ensure continued future growth as a well-established, customer focused company.

REAX now employ 10 members of staff and have 17 Training Instructors, they have expanded from their initial one small unit at Whitehills Business Park, to four units.

The open day featured tours of the REAX facilities, demonstrations of working at height, rescue from height and confined space, delivered by REAX Instructors. Trauma Resus were on site to demonstrate trauma first aid training, Skylotec, and Zoll also attended to demonstrate the importance of automated external defibrillator machines and their functionality both within the working environment and the public sector.

Open day at Reax, Blackpool

MD Keith Parmley said: “Various rescue scenarios were played out by REAX Instructors who are a select group of current and former emergency services personnel from the Fire Service, Specialist Rope Rescue

Units, NWAS Paramedic Teams, USAR Teams and Mountain Rescue with over 300 years operational experience between them.

"Our specialist team of instructors is something that REAX are immensely proud of, and which affords the ability to add personal experiences into the delivery of every course that is delivered.

The combination of our team’s experience and passion, together with our unrivalled training facilities, is what sets us apart from other training providers, and this was successfully demonstrated to the many who attended our Open Day.”