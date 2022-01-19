These are the Blackpool Pleasure Beach jobs you can apply for right now

The theme park, which opens on Saturday, February 12, 2022 for its 'White Knuckle Weekends', is hiring for a range of positions from visitor experience to behind the scenes roles.

The roles include seasonal, part-time and permanent positions, with flexible shift patterns also available.

Employee benefits include; a season pass to the theme park and free eTickets for friends and family, discounted staff canteen, a free locker and company pension scheme.

All interviews will be held via Zoom.

Whether you want to work inside or outside, these are the roles currently available at Blackpool Pleasure Beach - you can apply for these roles and more via the Blackpool Pleasure Beach website.

1. Catering supervisor The seasonal role will be responsible for leading people and will have experience within the leisure or hospitality sector. The successful candidate must be able to work 5 days out of 7, including weekends and bank holidays.

2. Catering team member The seasonal role will be responsible for anything from setting up an outlet, serving our guests, cooking, cleaning and training. They must also be able to work 5 days out of 7, including weekends and bank holidays. Interviews will be held via Zoom for suitable candidates.

3. Ride operator This season role will only be available to over 18s due to the health and safety of the role. Full training will be provided.

4. Retail administrator support The seasonal role will include organising team member training, inductions, training sign off, wage controls/ absence/ holiday/ timekeeping management for the retail team. Managing and actioning online orders from packing to organising the courier's, responding to guest emails and internal emails. This is a part-time role, working 30 hours per week over 4/5 days a week covering a 7-day operation.