StayBlackpool said that with the ever increasing concerns about business costs, it has launched a partnership with Purchasing for Business a purchasing group based in Kettering which arranges discounts for businesses that aims to to reduce costs and increase profits.

Ian White from StayBlackpool said: “After learning about this specialist organisation from our friends at the B&B Association, StayBlackpool were quick to investigate further.

“Talks with Gurvinder Patara progressed well and we are delighted to now be able to roll out this benefit for our members.”

The Stay Blackpool expo at the Winter Gardens

As well as discounts at B&Q/Tradepoint, Screwfix and a quarterly rebate for catering customers from Bookers the arrangement offers hotelier members an array of other discounts.

Members are required to complete a simple on line registration form and after validation by StayBlackpool, they receive a welcome email and phone call.

From then on they are free to make the most of the partnership.

Ian White from StayBlackpool

Gurvinder Patara from Purchasing for Business said: “At a time when businesses face challenging times with increasing costs, we’ve partnered with StayBlackpool to provide a great new benefit to its members.

"Our buying power will give the StayBlackpool business community access our exclusive pricing, discounts and savings. Having visited Blackpool on several occasions, I’ve always had a soft spot for the area and I hope our benefits can help the local economy and businesses with our services and benefits.’

StayBlackpool remains members only, just working with accredited accommodation businesses, whether Visit England or AA star rated or the cost effective Blackpool Approved Scheme

Other recently announced benefits for StayBlackpool members include its own online booking system delivering commission free bookings and a partnership with Jordan Ingle at retailer Curry’s Business Hub.

Jordan said: “Our Curry’s Business Hub Blackpool recently attended the StayBlackpool Business Event at the Winter Gardens, it was a fantastic day arranged with Ian.