Blackpool finalist among those announced for national inspirational awards

A Blackpool entrepreneur whose own story inspired him to establish a business dedicated to improving workplaces for the neurodiverse, has been named among the finalists in the seventh Ladies First Network Business and Inspirational Awards.

Joe Best, who runs Perfect Support, is among those vying for one of the awards’ only two non-female categories - Inspirational Man of the Year. He was among those selected from hundreds of nominations from across the UK, who were invited to an independent judging day at Mallory Court Country House Hotel & Spa in Warwickshire, ahead of a prestigious awards ceremony on June 5th.

Changing corporate attitudes around neurodiversity awareness has become a personal mission for Joe, 53, whose own story also continues to inspire those he helps. Empathy drives his mission to increase mental health support and awareness in the workplace.

Despite leaving school with no qualifications and being diagnosed with dyslexia while at university, Joe went on to pass his Law degree at the age of 35 – followed by a Masters - and now plans to go on and do a PhD in Occupational Health and Wellbeing.

And seven years ago Joe came out of semi-retirement to establish Perfect Support, offering workplace wellbeing coaching strategies via a growing network of coaches across specialisms including ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia, autism, Bipolar Disorder, Tourette’s, stress, anxiety, depression and grief.

Perfect Support-affiliated coaches and assessors based throughout the UK, explore tools and interventions that can be used to support neurodiverse colleagues, alongside steps that can be taken to make interactions and environments more accommodating, so their experiences at work are more positive and rewarding and their skills appreciated and recognised.

Their cost-effective programmes reduce both absenteeism and presenteeism, therefore improving productivity and profit for business. Their strategic coaching sessions are extremely effective and most clients experience an improvement in work performance after just four or five sessions.

Joe said: “This business is born out of a passion to help others following my own experiences and I take great pride in seeing the difference my network of coaches continues to make to people’s lives. I am delighted to be selected as a finalist for this national award, especially as one of the few men involved!”

He added: "Some days it is easier to pat my head and rub my stomach than it is to focus on one single task. However, everything I have achieved is because of my neurodivergence, if I can overcome educational challenges to be awarded a Masters in Law, I can accomplish anything. With this nomination, I like to think I’m flying the flag for everyone who has to live with being neurodiverse every day.”

The Awards, which were unveiled at The House of Commons in February, are also honouring, among others, Start-up of the Year, Trailblazer/Entrepreneur; Excellence In Health and Wellbeing; Charity of the Year & Community Advocate, Family Business of the Year, Business Consultant; Excellence in professional Services; Excellence In Technology; Start-Up and Business Man of the Year. Big awards on the night will also be presented to Inspirational Women and Business Woman of the Year as well as Lifetime Achievement.

They are headed up by Ladies First director Tracey McAtamney from Birmingham.

Tracey said: “What an incredible day filled with inspiration, introductions and networking, Mallory Court was buzzing with six teams of judges and 90 finalists across the day. A huge thank you to all of our sponsors, finalists, judges and Ladies First Team for making the day so special.”

Awards judging took place this month.

For the full list of finalists visit: https://ladiesfirstnetwork.co.uk/finalists-2025/

This year’s awards are also supporting fundraising for vital cancer equipment for Birmingham hospitals.

To enquire about sponsorship opportunities contact Tracey McAtamney at: [email protected]