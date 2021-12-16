Blackpool couple's business aiming to become the Amazon of the 3D parts world

Tech start-up Autentica has raised more than £150,000 of investment – and is set to make 20 key hires by the end of 2022 – in a bid to become the “Amazon of the global additive manufacturing sector”.

Irma Vitoriano and husband George Gilbert of Autentica have developed the first blockchain-powered, AI-based digital supply chain for spare parts.

With private investors matching a £76,000 Innovate UK grant they aim to move from proof-of-concept to full launch by March next year.

Autentica founders George Gilbert and Irma Vitoriano

Following three years of intensive research and development, Blackpool-based Autentica’s 3D printing marketplace will sell certified digital design files of spare parts – increasing efficiencies in the traditional supply chain by up to 90 per cent.

And, to support ambitious growth targets – which include £5m turnover by the end of 2023 – Autentica plans to make 20 key hires across sales, software development, customer service, and technical support.

Founder Irma Vitoriano, who has more than 23 years of experience in International manufacturing, said: “I’ve been working towards this moment for the past 11 years, but my vision relied on investment from those who could take us from concept to reality.

“We’re now in a financial position where we can build the platform quickly and hire colleagues that can help to bring the product to market – a major step in our efforts to shake up a vastly antiquated spare parts arena.

“The beauty of Autentica is that we can connect parts designers with customers and 3D printers across all sectors and continents – and that needs to be the direction of travel for industry.

“By eliminating the need for a warehouse to store products, our on-demand 3D printing system optimises logistics, speeds up delivery times, and – crucially, as the world aims to reach Net Zero – reduces the CO2 emissions generated through traditional practices.”

Servicing a wide range of sectors, including automotive, medical, and utilities, Autentica already has 156 UK-based 3D printing companies preparing to come onboard, plus 130 parts distributors signed up across Chile, Singapore, and Angola.

Irma added: “Autentica exists to transform supply chains, reduce environmental impact, and build a sustainable future for the global additive manufacturing sector.