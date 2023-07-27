Video showing a man being hit by a forklift truck in Blackpool has been released after his employer was fined £40,000.

Self-employed delivery driver Andrew ‘John’ Robinson suffered multiple leg fractures and a dislocated ankle when he was struck by the vehicle while delivering goods at Blackpool clothing company T. Print Limited.

The incident happened at the firm’s Bristol Avenue site on March 25, 2022 and the injured 53-year-old had to be airlifted from the scene to to hospital for emergency treatment.

Mr Robinson, from Blackburn, spent a month in hospital and has required multiple follow-up operations for his life-changing injuries.

More than a year later, he has still not recovered sufficiently to be able to work and says the incident and recovery has ‘taken a toll on his mental health.’

In a statement presented to court, Mr Robinson, 53, said: “During the incident I sustained serious injuries to both of my legs. I have had six surgeries in the last year, including bone and skin grafts.

“I am still not allowed to weight bear on one of my ankles and have no freedom currently due to my injuries; I cannot drive, and my mobility is limited.

"I live in a first-floor flat, but the stairs are not manageable without help. Before, I was a strong independent man, but the incident and slow recovery has taken a toll on my mental health.

“Sometimes I wish that I had lost my legs instead, as I have had enough of the pain.”

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) – Britain's national regulator for workplace health and safety – launched an investigation and found T. Print Limited had failed to ensure that there were adequate measures in place to ensure the safe segregation of delivery drivers from the unloading and loading activities.

Mr Robinson was not instructed to stand or wait in a safe area during the unloading of his vehicle and these dangers should have been identified by a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks, said HSE.

T. Print Limited, of Bristol Avenue, Bispham, Blackpool, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The company was fined £40,000 and ordered to pay £4,696.95 in costs at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on 20 July 2023.

HSE inspector Matthew Shepherd said: “The company had failed to implement a safe system of work for its loading and unloading activities thereby exposing delivery drivers, such as Mr Robinson, to the risk of being struck by the forklift truck conducting the unloading operation. Mr Robinson sustained serious injuries which have had a significant impact on his life.

“All work settings that use forklift trucks to load or unload goods, need to consider the risks arising from their use and implement adequate segregation controls to ensure the safety of pedestrians, such as delivery drivers, during these activities.”