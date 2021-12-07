Blackpool building services firm branches out to support hospice's fund-raising Christmas tree collection scheme

Now bosses and workers at Whitehills Business Park headquartered engineering firm Ameon, will be collecting and planting them too by helping out with the annual post-Christmas tree collection for Trinity Hospice.

The business, is marking its 25th anniversary through its fundraising programme, Ameon 25, a series of charity challenges for its management, which is set to raise a minimum of £25,000 for Brian House.

Now the company has also decided to branch out to provide vehicles and manpower for Trinity Hospice’s annual used tree collection, which sees the local authorities recycling the redundant real Christmas trees for use in shoring up sand dunes in St Annes to fight coastal erosion and preserve wildlife habitats.

Ameon's fundraising will support staff at Brian House such as senior staff nurse Jenny Cowen seen here with 10 week old Oliver at the hospice

Ameon 25 will continue to raise money for Brian House through to March 2022 and the programme has already raised thousands of pounds from challenges such as a recent 25-mile Lakeland triathlon event and the world’s first rooftop 10K run in Manchester city centre.

And in the New Year Ameon staff will stage a 25-hour cyclathon to add to the donations.

Ameon contracts director, Rod Bunce said: “Our fundraising activity has created a real buzz around the business in our anniversary year and our management and staff have given it their wholehearted support.

"Agreeing to provide our material and manpower resources for the tree collection, is something we’re delighted to do, and our employees are equally happy to support.”

Ameon directors (clockwise from front left), Adam Sutton, Rod Bunce, Robin Lawson and Simon Gut during a 25-mile Lake District ‘triathlon’ challenge, which raised over £12,000 for Brian House as part of ‘Ameon 25’, an ongoing campaign to support the Blackpool hospices, in this, the company’s 25th anniversary year.

Janet Atkins, Trinity and Brian House corporate partnership manager is also pleased to see Ameon’s enthusiastic support.