The Brick Festival will be a fun-filled day packed with amazing creations, activities and competitions for the LEGO enthusiast.

The unique event started in 2018, but this is the first time it’s coming to Blackpool.

What happens at the LEGO Brick Festival?

There’s all sorts to get involved with in the day, including speed building competitions, and a dedicated building area to show off your skills.

Get inspired by the large scale displays and impressive life-like buildings.

And collectors can spend their pocket money on those hard-to-find loose bricks, rare LEGO sets, minifigures & accessories.

The event promises to be a fun day out for fans of all ages – including overgrown kids!

When is the LEGO Brick Festival?

The Blackpool Brick Festival will take place on Saturday 8th April 2023 at the Olympia Exhibition Hall, Winter Gardens.

The event will run from 10am until 5pm, but standard tickets permit entry at either 11am, 1pm or 2pm depending on the ticket purchased – please check your ticket carefully prior to the event.

How can I buy tickets?

Standard Entry is from the time indicated in the ticket description; Adults £6, Children £4, Family Ticket (2 Adults, 2 Children) £17. Under 5s gain admission for free (with a paying adult).

Early Bird tickets £12 per person – which gives you an hour of extra fun and a free LEGO gift on entry too!