Blackburn pub shortlisted for National Awards Final

The Clifton Arms was nominated by its owner, Carole Davies, in the Community Support Hero Category which saw competition from almost 1000 other pubs nationwide.

This Community Support Hero Award recognises licensees who help their communities. It looks to recognise pubs which are a ‘good neighbour’ to your their community.

Three other pubs, The Bell and Bear, The Admiral Rodney Inn and The Rose and Crown, in Emberton, Harshorne and Ashbury have also been shortlisted.

The Clifton Arms, PubAid

The pub was shortlisted because it transformed into a vibrant Community Hub, providing resources for those less fortunate while attracting new customers and maintaining trade through difficult times. Located in Blackburn, amidst a community with a high number of low-income families, The Clifton Arms identified their needs, nurtured a sense of community, and empowered a team of volunteers and local businesses to support and sponsor the hub.

Carole Davies from Clifton Arms, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have been nominated and finding out we are shortlisted. This is a credit to all Team Clifton. We have an amazing community of people caring for others in all ways. Team Clifton Always go above and beyond. Community matters well done to all involved."

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony, sponsored by Matthew Clark, at the Houses of Parliament on 5 March and all shortlisted pubs are invited to attend along with industry leaders and MPs.

Des O’Flanagan, co-founder of PubAid, added: “We launched these awards to celebrate the great work that pubs do for their community. The Clifton Arms is a perfect example of how pubs support and are a hub for many people in their community. The awards are in their fifth year and the volume of entries this year was staggering. What clearly came across from reading all the entries is that there are so many publicans that are doing amazing work nationwide. It was very hard to get to a shortlist so even getting to the finals is an amazing accolade for The Clifton Arms.