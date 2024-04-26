Blackburn based Rucomfy launch new summer range of outdoor cushions
New for 2024, the four-strong collection features classic square cushions as well as stylish bolster cushions in two different designs.
The aptly named Coral Wave brings together blues, beiges and corals which offers an instant injection of sunshine, while Navy Hatch features stylised line patterns to draw the eye.
All are made from water resistant fabric to ensure durability all year round.
Nicole Hussey, Creative Manager of rucomfy, said: “This new collection has been created to bring a freshness to existing garden furnishings. Outdoor seating can be a big investment and these pieces are ideal when you want to create a new look without breaking the bank.
“Comfy and colourful, bold and big, these designs will draw attention and create an inviting seating nook that oozes comfort.”
The contemporary collection draws upon rucomfy’s decades of designing and manufacturing soft furnishings for both inside and outside the home. From beanbags and pet beds to cushions and blankets, the Lancashire-based business offers quality products to ramp up the cosiness within the home.
What’s more, all materials are sourced from the UK and all products are manufactured in-house.
Nicole added: “We know that British summers can be quite unpredictable so we wanted to make sure this new collection of outdoor cushions can stand up to everything the weather can throw at them.”
rucomfy’s new range of outdoor cushions is available now from rucomfybeanbags.co.uk with prices starting at £24.99.