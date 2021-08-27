Bingo hall bosses 'delighted' as they count their winnings in Blackpool

Rank, which owns the Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casino brands, hailed “encouraging progress”, with boss John O’Reilly saying he is “delighted” after an “exceptionally challenging” period.

Rank Group said its venues have performed beyond expectations since reopening in May after pandemic closures dragged the company to a steep loss.

They told investors further growth is anticipated as “travel restrictions eventually ease and tourism returns”.

Rank, which owns the Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casino brands, hailed “encouraging progress”, with boss John O’Reilly saying he is “delighted” after an “exceptionally challenging” period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Recently we’ve done really well in places like Blackpool and Bournemouth because people are looking for that entertainment thrill in the UK this year.”