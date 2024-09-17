Final preparations are under way at Blackpool’s iconic Tower Ballroom for Lancashire’s premier business awards.

Over 1,000 guests, 20 categories, the “mystery entertainment” and the glitz and glamour of the biggest black-tie event in Blackpool is all set for a night never to be forgotten.

The sold out Be Inspired Business Awards 2024 will once again celebrate the best of business in Lancashire – from micro to manufacturing, small to scale-up and leisure to low carbon – judged by experts in their fields after a robust process which includes applications, interviews and the BIBAs on Tour.

Headline sponsors Lancashire County Council, who are also sponsoring Business of the Year, have been behind the BIBAs from its launch back in January and are excited about Friday’s final curtain.

Amin Vepari, Senior Projects Officer at LCC, said: "As headline sponsors, we are immensely proud to stand alongside the BIBAs in recognising the talent and hard work that drives Lancashire’s economy forward.

“This event is a true celebration of local enterprise, innovation, and collaboration, and with the ceremony just a few days away, the excitement is palpable.

“We are proud of all the entrants into the categories and this year the diverse nature of businesses entering just shows how far the county has come in recent years. Good luck to all the finalists.

“Winning a BIBA is the pinnacle for any Lancashire business and is to be celebrated, not just by the business who walks away with the iconic trophy, but also by their peers within Lancashire’s thriving business community.

“We look forward to an evening that honours not just the finalists, but all those who contribute to making Lancashire a vibrant and dynamic place to do business.”

Once again, the BIBAs has a stellar line up of sponsors for its categories who include Brabners, MHA, CKS Catering, Smooth Radio, Team Leyland, Intersys, Sustainable Energy First, Turnkey Corporate, FW Capital, BAE Systems, Lancashire Post and Construction EPA.

The Anderton Centre partnered with the awards to provide judges training, while the interviews were hosted by North End Events, WiFi on the night is being provided by The Networking People and the all-important entertainment is being sponsored by AO Arena.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, who organise the event, said: “Everything is in place to make it another special night under the lights in Blackpool and we cannot wait to welcome the guests, sponsors and suppliers.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has made this year’s event happen because without them, the BIBAs wouldn’t be the success it has become and a staple in Lancashire’s business diary.”