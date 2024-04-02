BIBAs “vital for driving innovation and excellence” in Lancashire say tech bosses

There are 20 awards up for grabs ahead of the event at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Friday, September 20. Photo: Clive Lawrence Photography Limited

Fylde-based Intersys underscore the vital role of all categories and its sponsorship in promoting innovation across the region.

There are 20 awards up for grabs ahead of the event at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Friday, September 20 and organisers have been inundated with applications.

Being the sponsor of the Innovative Business of the Year, Intersys recognise the growing tech-community within Lancashire.

The award celebrates those businesses which have adapted new and existing products to cater to new market demands or preferences. It also acknowledges businesses that adapt to the ever-increasing digital landscape, using unique methods of growth and highlighting their expertise in an increasingly populated marketplace.

Denys Smith-Hart, director of Intersys, said: “Innovation aligns with our mission to champion businesses of all shapes and sizes in the growing Lancashire tech community.

“We believe in recognizing and celebrating businesses that drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute to the vibrancy of our local economy.”

The BIBAs, known as “the one they all want to win”, provide a platform for businesses to gain recognition, network with industry peers, and elevate their brand profile.

Denys added: “For Intersys, supporting initiatives like the BIBAs reinforces our dedication to driving economic prosperity, creating employment opportunities, and enhancing the quality of life for residents across the county.”