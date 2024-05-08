BIBAs sponsor proud to connect guests at Lancashire’s premier awards night

The BIBAs represent excellence in Lancashire's business community

Be it by word of mouth through past entrants, a unique marketing campaign or via the thousands of views on social media of the famous “BIBAs Bend”, businesses have always connected with the brand.

And a Lancashire business will be helping to connect guests at the big event in September.

Lancaster-based The Networking People (TNP), which specialises in networks for public and private sector organisations, will provide the WiFi and broadband connection for the BIBAs ceremony, potentially connecting over 1,100 guests at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom.

And while the guests won’t be spending their night scrolling, those lucky enough to be in with a chance of collecting a BIBA might want to post their success online or send a quick message to their loved ones.

TNP will be offering free WiFi for all guests and making sure all the technical side of the awards goes without a hitch.

Robin Williams, technical director, said: "At TNP, we understand the critical role that connectivity plays in today's business landscape. We're proud to partner with the BIBAs to provide reliable broadband connectivity for this prestigious event.

"As a leading provider of broadband solutions, TNP is thrilled to support the BIBAs in ensuring seamless connectivity for all participants. We believe that robust internet access is essential for businesses to thrive in today's digital world.

"The BIBAs represent excellence in Lancashire's business community, and TNP is committed to empowering businesses with reliable broadband connectivity. We're excited to contribute to the success of this event and help businesses stay connected.

“Partnering with the BIBAs allows us to showcase our broadband solutions and support Lancashire's vibrant business ecosystem."