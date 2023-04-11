BIBAs sift continues as organisers at the North & Western Lancashire validate avalanche of applications

The BIBAs is one of the most highly-regarded business awards competitions in the UK, with companies and individuals competing for recognition across 20 categories, including Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Family Business of the Year, and Employer of the Year among others.

Renowned for having one of the most rigorous, independent and unbiased judging processes of its kind, the BIBAs comes with strict eligibility criteria.

Babs Murphy, chief executive at the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The BIBAs is a true celebration of the amazing businesses and individuals who make up the vibrant business community here in Lancashire. Our team is currently busy sifting through this year’s crop of entries to ensure that every single one meets the minimum standards that are required to be considered for these awards.”

Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) 2023

Babs added, “We have been delighted with the calibre of entries we have received this year. The businesses and individuals who have thrown their hats in the ring are a true testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and drive that makes Lancashire such a special place to do business.”

Blackpool-based CKS Catering Supplies is one of this year's sponsors. It's managing director, Dawn Cheetham MBE, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring this year's Small Business of the Year award, which recognises the contributions of smaller businesses to the Lancashire economy. As a Lancashire-based business ourselves, we understand the importance of recognising and supporting the success of businesses in our local community.”

Dawn continued: “The BIBAs is a fantastic celebration of the best-of-the-best, with a judging process that's specifically designed to unearth those that really deserve recognition. That all starts with the Chamber team scrutinising every entry to make sure it meets the elgigibility criteria for the relevant category before the applications are handed over to the judges for scoring."

Winners of the BIBAs will not only receive recognition from their peers and industry observers, but also benefit from media exposure, networking opportunities, and access to a range of exclusive business support services provided by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.