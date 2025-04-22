BIBAs interviews due to kick-off at North End Events!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All roads lead to Deepdale on 15 May as the BIBAs journey continues!

Lancashire’s most prestigious business awards move into one of its most exciting phases, as interview day gets underway at Preston North End’s Deepdale, sponsored by North End Events.

All 20 categories will be under the spotlight as this year’s incredible finalists arrive to face the BIBAs judging panels.

From startups to scale-ups, leisure to low carbon and micro to manufacturing – it’s the ultimate business showdown as companies compete for the county’s most coveted trophy.

The BIBAs on Tour bus outside Deepdale Stadium

The interviews mark a key milestone in the BIBAs journey, as our expert panels of judges drill down into what makes each finalist exceptional. Passion, performance, innovation and impact – it’s all on the table, and the competition is fierce.

North End Events, the event specialists sponsoring this pivotal day, will be bringing their signature flair and hospitality to the venue, creating an exciting, professional atmosphere that reflects the prestige of the awards.

John Rennie, business development manager at North End Events said: “The BIBAs interview day is such a powerful celebration of business across Lancashire.

“To be at the heart of that — meeting the finalists, welcoming the judges, and seeing the best of what this county has to offer — is something we’re really proud to be part of.”

For those involved, it’s another step on the road to the BIBAs finals night in September – a glittering celebration at Blackpool Tower Ballroom that has become the highlight of the Lancashire business calendar.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, who organise the BIBAs, said: “This is the moment when the hard work, ambition, and creativity of our finalists truly shines through. The interview process is rigorous, insightful, and a critical part of what makes the BIBAs such a standout awards programme. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Deepdale.”