BIBAs interviews due to kick-off at North End Events!

By Nick Hyde
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
All roads lead to Deepdale on 15 May as the BIBAs journey continues!

Lancashire’s most prestigious business awards move into one of its most exciting phases, as interview day gets underway at Preston North End’s Deepdale, sponsored by North End Events.

All 20 categories will be under the spotlight as this year’s incredible finalists arrive to face the BIBAs judging panels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From startups to scale-ups, leisure to low carbon and micro to manufacturing – it’s the ultimate business showdown as companies compete for the county’s most coveted trophy.

The BIBAs on Tour bus outside Deepdale StadiumThe BIBAs on Tour bus outside Deepdale Stadium
The BIBAs on Tour bus outside Deepdale Stadium

The interviews mark a key milestone in the BIBAs journey, as our expert panels of judges drill down into what makes each finalist exceptional. Passion, performance, innovation and impact – it’s all on the table, and the competition is fierce.

North End Events, the event specialists sponsoring this pivotal day, will be bringing their signature flair and hospitality to the venue, creating an exciting, professional atmosphere that reflects the prestige of the awards.

John Rennie, business development manager at North End Events said: “The BIBAs interview day is such a powerful celebration of business across Lancashire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To be at the heart of that — meeting the finalists, welcoming the judges, and seeing the best of what this county has to offer — is something we’re really proud to be part of.”

For those involved, it’s another step on the road to the BIBAs finals night in September – a glittering celebration at Blackpool Tower Ballroom that has become the highlight of the Lancashire business calendar.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, who organise the BIBAs, said: “This is the moment when the hard work, ambition, and creativity of our finalists truly shines through. The interview process is rigorous, insightful, and a critical part of what makes the BIBAs such a standout awards programme. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Deepdale.”

Related topics:LancashireDeepdaleChamber of CommercePreston North End
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice