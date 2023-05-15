BIBAs hopefuls face the judges as business awards competition heats-up

The formal interviews will go ahead on Thursday May 18 and Friday May 19 and, for the first time ever, are being held at Blackpool Football Club.

Renowned for recognising and rewarding the very best businesses in Lancashire across a range of sectors and industries, the BIBAs are highly coveted and seen as a mark of excellence within the business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first round interviews are an essential step in identifying those businesses and individuals most deserving of a win, and give the judges a chance to probe the applicants and scratch beneath the surface of the hundreds of entries that have been submitted.

BIBAS: first round of interviews take place in Blackpool

Each category has its own panel of judges who will be looking for evidence of excellence in a range of areas, including leadership, innovation, customer service, and business growth. The interviews provide an opportunity for shortlisted applicants to shine a spotlight on their business, highlight their achievements, and discuss their plans for the future.

Jamie-Leigh Matheson, of Blackpool Football Club said: "We're thrilled to be hosting the formal BIBAs interviews at Bloomfield Road for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know a thing or two about competing at a high level, and hope that all the applicants will be inspired by the setting and bring their A-game to the interviews as they face the judges for the first time."

Norman Tenray from headline sponsor, OBAS UK said: "It's a real privilege to be involved in this year's BIBAs judging process. It's always exciting to see the range of businesses that enter the awards, and I'm looking forward to meeting the applicants and hearing about their journeys. The interviews are a great opportunity for us to get a deeper understanding of each business and to identify the ones that truly stand out."

Another sponsor, Mick Mayor from Team Leyland International added: "I've seen just how much of a boost it can give to a business when they win in the BIBAs. The awards not only recognise success but also provide valuable exposure and networking opportunities. I'm excited to be part of the judging process and to see which businesses will emerge as winners this year."

The BIBAs judging process is well known for its rigorousness. During the two days of formal interviews, the judges will individually award each applicant a score and upload this to a dedicated and secure online portal. Judges are not permitted to confer or discuss one another's scoring in a bid to rule-out any possibility of bias.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The combined scores from the applications and first round interviews will then be used to decide the finalists, with these businesses and individuals proceeding to the second round of judging that sees the judges visit them in their own places of work.