BIBAS hopefuls face grilling as competition moves to interview stage

It’s interview week!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spotlight is shining on Lancashire’s business community this week as the much-anticipated BIBAs Interviews get underway – and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever.

Over 100 businesses from across the county will descend on sponsors North End Events at Deepdale on Thursday, each one hoping to impress the judges and secure a coveted place in the final of Lancashire’s most prestigious and competitive business awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 20 award categories will be put through their paces in a packed day of face-to-face interviews, as part of a rigorous judging process that has long set the BIBAs apart.

The BIBAs bus outside Deepdale

From new start-ups and innovators to established heavyweights, businesses of all shapes, sizes, and sectors will be grilled by panels made up of some of the region’s most respected leaders and experts.

Successful businesses who navigate their way through the interview stage will go on to the next big event – BIBAs on Tour next month.

John Rennie, business development manager at North End Events, said: "We are thrilled to host the prestigious BIBAs interview stages at Deepdale. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase our iconic venue and support the region's thriving business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Deepdale has been at the heart of Lancashire for generations, and we are honoured to play a role in the BIBAs, celebrating excellence in business across the region. We look forward to welcoming the finalists and judges to our historic ground.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, who organise the BIBAs, said: “This is where the real competition begins, and the judges get to know the calibre of the businesses who have entered the BIBAs.

“This is the heartbeat of the awards – the part where businesses really get the chance to tell their stories, share their passion, and show why they’re the best in the business.

With over 100 companies taking part, it’s going to be an incredible showcase of Lancashire’s strength, resilience, and innovation.”

The interviews are the final hurdle before the much-anticipated BIBAs on Tour judging visits in June – and the countdown to the glittering ceremony on 19th September at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.