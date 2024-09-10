BIBAs Foundation are committed to inspiring and supporting entrepreneurial talent among Lancashire’s youth

The BIBAs is more than just celebrating the winners and finalists on the night – it’s about nurturing the next generation of business leaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the BIBAs Foundation, managed by the Community Foundation for Lancashire, we are committed to inspiring and supporting entrepreneurial talent among Lancashire’s youth.

With the backing of BAE Systems, the Foundation empowers young minds to pursue their ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During every BIBAs ceremony, generous donations from businesses across Lancashire raise significant funds, which are then distributed after the Blackpool awards ceremony to continue fostering the region’s future talent.

Over the past few years, thousands of pounds are distributed to worthy causes across the county.

They include Active Lancashire who received BIBAs Foundation funding to deliver outdoor-based activities to engage with local young people who have multiple barriers to employment.

Also, Lancashire First received funding to support young people with work experience and training in their community charity shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Blackburn Youth Zone were also recipients of BIBAs Foundation to provide masterclasses delivered by a range of industry leaders and professionals from a number of sectors.

David Costelloe, programmes manager, said: “The money raised by the BIBAs Foundation goes straight back into the Lancashire community, helping youngsters chieve their potential and create the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“It inspires and educates and can help drive forward and unlock the potential of young minds who maybe have not been given the start in life they deserve.

“We are grateful for all the support the Foundation is given on the night and during the year. Without it, we might not have that next generation of talent within Lancashire.”

For more information about the BIBAs Foundation, click here https://lancsfoundation.org.uk/funds/the-bibas-foundation