BIBAs finalists using infrastructure investment to boost Lancashire’s economic future

As Lancashire plans for a more connected, competitive future, the spotlight is firmly on the sectors building the county and the transformational transport and infrastructure projects fuelling growth across the region.

Two of these sectors – construction and manufacturing – will have a big say on how the county’s economic landscape looks over the next decade.

And some of the finalists in this year's BIBAs will be hoping to capitalise on this investment to further grow their businesses.

From major regeneration schemes in Preston and Blackpool to game-changing investments like the National Cyber Force HQ in Samlesbury and the £100m Eden Project North in Morecambe, Lancashire’s physical and economic landscape is being reshaped for the better.

BIBAs Construction Business of the Year 2024 - Fox Group

At the heart of this evolution are the businesses delivering it – from major players in the construction industry to those who supply the equipment for the projects.

The BIBAs’ Manufacturer of the Year category, sponsored by FW Capital, celebrates the engineering excellence and innovation powering everything from green technology to advanced manufacturing. Through the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II, FW Capital supports local firms looking to scale, modernise and expand into global markets.

“Manufacturing is vital to Lancashire’s future,” said Joe O’Connor, Investment Executive at FW Capital. “We're proud to support businesses that are not only creating jobs but also driving the wider growth made possible by infrastructure and connectivity.”

Meanwhile, the Construction Business of the Year category – sponsored by Construction EPA – highlights the builders and developers behind Lancashire’s physical transformation. From major transport upgrades to smart place-making projects, the construction sector is at the heart of the county’s long-term prosperity.

Last year's BIBAs Manufacturer of the Year - Senator

“The construction industry is reshaping Lancashire,” said Jasmin Lewis-Keedwell, Director of End-point Assessment at Construction EPA. “From sustainable design to cutting-edge safety and quality standards, our sector is building the foundation for long-term growth.”

The BIBAs continues to be a celebration of the businesses laying the groundwork – literally and figuratively – for a thriving, better-connected Lancashire.