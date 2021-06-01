BIBAs finalists set to share success with Lancashire awards judges

Norman Tenray, the chief executive of Longridge-based OBAS UK, is among the judges for the Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, which has 19 prizes up for grabs this year.

He won the awards Business Person of the Year prize in 2009, with his company OBAS UK Ltd winning business of the year in 2010 and is now a sponsor of its Small Business of the Year category.

Today, all businesses which have made it through to the awards’ interview stages will be informed.

Norman Tenray

Mr Tenray said: “We all know what an incredibly difficult year it has been for businesses in all sectors of the Lancashire economy as we cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I see The BIBAs as an opportunity for businesses to celebrate both the successes and challenges overcome during this period, because to still be operating, delivering goods and services and employing people is a huge success.

he judges want to hear about how you did it, what you did differently, how your people were involved in your success, what you will take from the experience and how this will impact on your future.

“I have seen first-hand, as an applicant and a judge, the benefit of being able to stand back and view your business as part of the interview process, and I would urge every business to grab that opportunity.”

The 2019 BIBAs winners

Last month, The BIBAs held a special training session for its judges, hosted by Mr Tenray, ahead of the start of interviews which get underway soon.

Following the training session, The BIBAs’ judges had a ten-day period to score all applications which closed on Sunday.

Now eight businesses will be selected to go through to finalists interviews.

In some cases, the winners of the BIBAs’ 2019 awards have been given a ‘golden ticket’ which put them straight in to the interview stages of their category.

Each interview will consist of a 20-minute presentation where applicants will be able to tell their story before the judges.

The judges then have 40 minutes to ask further questions regarding their application to establish this years winner.