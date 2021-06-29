BIBAs award sponsor says skills and training will be vital for recovery

Louise Doswell, of Preston’s College, said an increase in positivity among firms looking as the economy gets back on its feet after the COVID-19 pandemic was being met with a desire to invest in training.

Last week, the British Chambers of Commerce called on the Government not to take the “scaffolding” of financial support offered to business during lockdown away too soon.

Preston’s College is sponsoring the Employer of the Year category at this year’s Be Inspired in Business Awards, The BIBAs which is currently interviewing businesses for its 19 prize categories.

Louise Doswell, principal at Preston's College

Louise Doswell principal and chief Executive of the college said: “It was been a very difficult 18 months for businesses and there continue to be challenges for many, but it has been refreshing to see the commitment many have continued in developing their workforces.

“We know that people are the most crucial ingredient for any successful business and we have to do everything we can to continue to encourage firms to invest in their people.

“We can always do more to make it easier for businesses to develop skills and their ability to do so will be crucial as we look to come out of the pandemic.”

The BIBAs judges are in the middle of conducting interviews which will see them select finalists and the winner of each of the prize categories.

The BIBAs award night is set for September

Due to the restrictions in place as a result of the pandemic, all interviews are being held virtually using video-conferencing to ensure the safety of applicants and judges.

In previous years, the awards has sent its judges on tour to visit businesses across Lancashire in their premises.

The BIBAs’ prize-giving ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Blackpool Tower on Friday, September 17.