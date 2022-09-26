North West supermarket chain Booths was named the Business of the Year .The family-owned business, which has 15 branches across the county, collected the prestigious award at the prize-giving ceremony.

It was one of 20 businesses which collected awards with Lancaster-based textile specialist Standfast & Barracks walking away with the Global Business of the Year and Medium Business of the Year prizes.

A sell-out crowd of more than 1,100 people were entertained by boyband BLUE performing a range of their hit songs in front of a celebratory and triumphant audience.

These are just some of the winners.

1. BIBAs Family business of the year - Plumbs Photo: Michael Porter Photography Photo Sales

2. BIBAs Guests in the BIBAs on tour vehicle Photo: Michael Porter Photography Photo Sales

3. BIBAS Scale up business of the year - Iheat Photo: Michael Porter Photography Photo Sales

4. BIBAs Lancastrian of the year -Sir Bill Beaumont Photo: Michael Porter Photography Photo Sales