News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Opera star Sean Ruane closing the BIBAs with World In Union

BIBAs 2022: these are the winners, including supermarket Booths, of the North West's leading business award

And the winners are...

By Andy Moffatt
Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:45 pm

North West supermarket chain Booths was named the Business of the Year .The family-owned business, which has 15 branches across the county, collected the prestigious award at the prize-giving ceremony.

It was one of 20 businesses which collected awards with Lancaster-based textile specialist Standfast & Barracks walking away with the Global Business of the Year and Medium Business of the Year prizes.

A sell-out crowd of more than 1,100 people were entertained by boyband BLUE performing a range of their hit songs in front of a celebratory and triumphant audience.

These are just some of the winners.

1. BIBAs

Family business of the year - Plumbs

Photo: Michael Porter Photography

Photo Sales

2. BIBAs

Guests in the BIBAs on tour vehicle

Photo: Michael Porter Photography

Photo Sales

3. BIBAS

Scale up business of the year - Iheat

Photo: Michael Porter Photography

Photo Sales

4. BIBAs

Lancastrian of the year -Sir Bill Beaumont

Photo: Michael Porter Photography

Photo Sales
North WestLancaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 8