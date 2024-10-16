Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates seven Better Leisure Centres in Westmorland and Furness, hosted two successful community events on 6th October, putting health and wellbeing centre stage.

The Sunday Funday at Penrith Leisure Centre, in collaboration with Eden Primary Care Network (PCN,) formed the inaugural health festival which attracted 260 members of the community from toddlers to grandparents. A range of organisations and charities partnered to create an action- packed day of entertainment and exercise for the whole family with free sessions and information stalls offering wellbeing advice.

Almost 200 people took part in the free physical activity taster sessions which included karate, pickleball, gymnastics, seated exercise, wheelchair rugby and Boccia and over 30 people benefitted from free blood pressure checks.

The second annual Age Friendly Silver Sunday festival for the over 50’s took place at Kendal Leisure Centre, led by Better’s South Lakeland Age Friendly Coordinator, Katie Gatt, to mark International Day of Older Persons on 1 October.

Fitbeats at Sunday Funday Penrith Leisure Centre

Silver Sunday attracted more than 150 adults who were invited to take part in free activity taster sessions, find out more about local social groups and volunteering opportunities and raise any health or wellbeing concerns with professionals, while connecting with their contemporaries and making new friends. It also provided a platform to showcase the range of activities available for older people at Kendal Leisure Centre including dedicated swim and pickleball sessions as well as the popular monthly Chatter Matters. The event, which included lunch and bingo, closed with a rousing performance from the Bay Community Singers.

Ahead of the open day, over 20 partner organisations convened to share updates on exciting new projects and partnerships from the South Lakes Age Friendly Community following its inception in October 2023. The initiative, which is part of the UK network of over 75 Age-Friendly Communities across the country, has pledged to make communities a better place to age in, encouraging more people to participate in activities and live a good later life.

Derek Jones, Partnership Manager at GLL for Westmorland and Furness commented: “We’re thrilled that members of the local community turned out in force to experience the range of services we offer for all ages at Better Leisure Centres. The success of these events hinges on our dedicated team of health and exercise professionals alongside our partners who work collaboratively with the shared vision of building, creating and shaping healthier and happier communities.

Silver Sunday coincided with the announcement of Better’s new research that found more than half of over 60s in the North West have made new friends through exercise, highlighting the social benefits of physical activity. The study revealed that in the North West, 57% of over-60s say they have made new friends through sports and 35% say being active helps them stay connected with their community and friends.

Better is committed to ensuring physical activity is accessible and inclusive, supporting people to embrace exercise, get more active and lead happier and healthier lives. Danii Vipond Houghton, who is the Better Health & Communities Manager for Cumbria (based at Kendal Leisure Centre) has just scooped the national ukactive Physical Activity Hero Award 2024 which further reinforces the organisation’s dedication to improving health outcomes for local people through sport and physical activity.