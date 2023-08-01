“Best news ever!!!” Preston reacts to news that new big Tesco will replace Morrisons superstore

After it was confirmed that Tesco would be officially opening their first ever Preston superstore after landing a deal with Morrisons to take over the premises on Deepdale Retail Park, many people responded extremely positively indeed, with Jennifer Wilkinson writing “Brilliant, we need a large Tesco in Preston for sure.”

Rach Kimbo added “Hurray! Love Tesco”, while Pauline Damms commented “Best news ever!!!” and Alison Shepherd said “About time we got a local Tesco”. Many people mentioned how the new store would save them a longer trip to Blackpool, with Deborah Wiggans writing: “Good, saves me driving to Blackpool needs a larger store in Preston”.

With the store expected to close on Friday, September 29 before reopening as Tesco in early December, many Prestonians said they were looking forward to having a local ‘Big Tesco’. “Gonna have to go for a big Tesco shop”, wrote Chloe CJ Johnson, while Lisa Ogden said “About time we had a Tesco.”

The Morrisons on Blackpool Road is set to become a Tesco later this year

Some concerns were raised, however. Julie Jules Moss wrote: “It doesn't matter what store is there for me as long as current staff are keeping there (sic) jobs”, while Andy Whiteside commented: “Let’s hope they can sort the traffic if not it will be a complete nightmare in both directions potentially a lot worse than it is now as so many people have waited an age for a Tesco superstore”

Heather Amanda List added: “Just one problem the store does not have a bus service that runs close enough for people without cars”, while R Andy Blythe echoed an earlier point, writing “As long as staff keep their jobs and contracted hours”. Some disappointed Morrisons fans also voiced their sadness at the decision, with Ben Walton writing “Morrisons is waaay better than Tesco. There's a few Tescos around the area already!”