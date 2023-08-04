News you can trust since 1886
Best charity shops in Preston to find your preloved goods

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:08 BST

With the current shift towards ethical fashion and sustainable goods, so many of us are thinking more about the origin of our clothing, furniture and household items – and for good reason.

If you’re looking to be more sustainable and perhaps save a few pounds, we’ve compiled a selection of the best second hand shops in Preston for you to sift through.

Barnardo's - Unit 6, The Carrington Centre, Eccleston, Chorley PR7 5UP.

1. Barnardo's

Barnardo's - Unit 6, The Carrington Centre, Eccleston, Chorley PR7 5UP.

St Catherine's Hospice Lostock Hall Charity Shop - 452 Leyland Rd, Lostock Hall, Preston PR5 5SD.

2. St Catherine's Hospice Lostock Hall Charity Shop

St Catherine's Hospice Lostock Hall Charity Shop - 452 Leyland Rd, Lostock Hall, Preston PR5 5SD.

Emmaus Preston Fishergate Store - 27 Fishergate, Preston PR1 3NN

3. Emmaus Preston Fishergate Store

Emmaus Preston Fishergate Store - 27 Fishergate, Preston PR1 3NN

British Heart Foundation - 22 Orchard St, Preston PR1 2EN.

4. British Heart Foundation

British Heart Foundation - 22 Orchard St, Preston PR1 2EN.

