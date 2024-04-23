Bensons for Beds joins The Furniture Makers’ Company as a corporate member

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a heritage spanning over 70 years, Bensons for Beds is headquartered in Accrington, Lancashire, and also has a dedicated manufacturing site in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, where more than a third of its beds, divans and mattresses are made. With distribution centres in Ayr, Huncoat and Tewkesbury as well as 165+ stores across the UK, it employs more than 1,800 people.

The company sells a diverse range of beds, mattresses and bedroom furniture across its stores, website and via telesales. Its product range includes collections from brands such as Simply by Bensons, Slumberland and Staples & Co. as well as Silentnight, iGel, Hypnos and Tempur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bensons understands how to give customers the perfect, tailored sleep experience. Every customer visiting a Bensons store is offered a complimentary sleepPRO® assessment, allowing them to choose a comfort level that is right for them. This exclusive technology helps to match customers with their ideal mattress.

Bensons for Beds Showroom

David Jameson, commercial director at Bensons for Beds, said: “The British bed industry is unique, not only do we benefit from a vibrant base of manufacturers here in the UK, but the industry is fortunate that there is so much investment in product development. By joining The Furniture Makers’ Company, we will be able to play a bigger role in driving the sector’s continued success as part of our commitment to expertise, people and operations.

“As members of a larger organisation, we plan to participate in peer-to-peer conversations and build relationships with the common goal of moving mattress development forward. We’re also keen to share our expertise by finding ways of increasing diversity in the industry and making it more accessible to people with particular needs or difficulties. Quality and craftmanship is, of course, key with many processes still being manual and we want to raise awareness of this as well as attracting more talent to the sector.”

He continues: “We see ourselves as leaders rather than followers and membership of the industry’s livery company and charity will help support our aim of increasing the profile of British manufacturing and taking it to the next level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bensons for Beds will be formally welcomed as a corporate member at an admission ceremony in June at Furniture Makers’ Hall, London. David Jamieson, commercial director; Matthew Richardson, operations director; and Linda Sleath, chief people officer, will be admitted as corporate liverymen and personally welcomed by the Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company.

Amanda Waring, Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company, said: “We’re excited to see another dynamic British manufacturer and retailer whose vision and principles align so closely with our own joining the livery company. It’s very encouraging to see so many businesses committed to taking the industry forward.”