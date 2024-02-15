Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bound by Garstang Road to the north and Copp Lane to the south, the development will be known as Alderstone Park and will comprise an attractive mix of 228 two, three, four and five bedroom homes surrounded by landscaped green areas and community open space.

Planning consent has already been granted for the development, which is part of a wider scheme to bring new homes and new community facilities to the area, and work is due to start on site in the springtime.

Part of Bellway’s award winning Artisan Collection, properties at Alderstone Park have been individually designed with a superb internal and external specification featuring many luxurious features to ensure a flexible and modern living space for discerning purchasers.

A typical street scene from Bellway similar to the homes coming to Alderstone Park

With a range of different house types to choose from, including detached and semi-detached properties, each with a private garden and one or two allocated car parking spaces, the development will appeal to a variety of homebuyers.

Sales director at Bellway North West, Jenny Bell, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing new homes to Great Eccleston and are looking forward to getting started on site in the next few months.

“Recently voted one of the most desirable places to live in the UK, Great Eccleston offers the best of both worlds, an idyllic rural village location with great schools, pubs, a regular farmers market and vibrant community spirit. It is also very well known for the annual Great Eccleston Show that draws visitors from all over the North West. Close to stunning countryside yet within easy reach of the North West’s major cities, we anticipate significant interest in these new homes when they are launched for sale later this year.”

Within the planning agreement, Bellway has committed to provide significant financial contributions to local education; facilitating the expansion or creation of a new primary school through a £716,139 contribution and an additional £392,050 towards secondary education facilities.

The wider development will also provide additional contributions including £56,800 towards Public Right of Way, £947,000 towards the Community Hall, £24,000 towards the local Travel Plan and £202,849 towards a Medical Centre.