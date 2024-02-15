News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Bellway to deliver 228 homes in Great Eccleston

Housebuilder Bellway has officially completed on the purchase of 12 acres of land in Great Eccleston for a high quality new build residential development.
By VICTORIA MALTBYContributor
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bound by Garstang Road to the north and Copp Lane to the south, the development will be known as Alderstone Park and will comprise an attractive mix of 228 two, three, four and five bedroom homes surrounded by landscaped green areas and community open space.

Planning consent has already been granted for the development, which is part of a wider scheme to bring new homes and new community facilities to the area, and work is due to start on site in the springtime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Part of Bellway’s award winning Artisan Collection, properties at Alderstone Park have been individually designed with a superb internal and external specification featuring many luxurious features to ensure a flexible and modern living space for discerning purchasers.

Most Popular
A typical street scene from Bellway similar to the homes coming to Alderstone ParkA typical street scene from Bellway similar to the homes coming to Alderstone Park
A typical street scene from Bellway similar to the homes coming to Alderstone Park

With a range of different house types to choose from, including detached and semi-detached properties, each with a private garden and one or two allocated car parking spaces, the development will appeal to a variety of homebuyers.

Sales director at Bellway North West, Jenny Bell, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing new homes to Great Eccleston and are looking forward to getting started on site in the next few months.

“Recently voted one of the most desirable places to live in the UK, Great Eccleston offers the best of both worlds, an idyllic rural village location with great schools, pubs, a regular farmers market and vibrant community spirit. It is also very well known for the annual Great Eccleston Show that draws visitors from all over the North West. Close to stunning countryside yet within easy reach of the North West’s major cities, we anticipate significant interest in these new homes when they are launched for sale later this year.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Within the planning agreement, Bellway has committed to provide significant financial contributions to local education; facilitating the expansion or creation of a new primary school through a £716,139 contribution and an additional £392,050 towards secondary education facilities.

The wider development will also provide additional contributions including £56,800 towards Public Right of Way, £947,000 towards the Community Hall, £24,000 towards the local Travel Plan and £202,849 towards a Medical Centre.

Construction at Alderstone Park is expected to take around four years. The first properties will be released for sale later this year with showhomes in the Autumn. For further information on the new development or to register your interest, please contact Bellway on 01995 498028 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-west/alderstone-park

Related topics:Bellway