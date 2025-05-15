Beach House Blackpool launches sizzling new summer menu

The Fylde Coast’s favourite bistro and bar is famous for fabulous feel-good food and soul-soothing sips all served with a welcoming side of stunning sea views and laid-back luxe vibes, and this bold new menu is bursting with the flavours of sunshine to bring a taste of faraway shores to the iconic Blackpool coastline.

Executive Chef Diego Martinez has expertly handcrafted the irresistible new dishes from the freshest seafood and locally produced meats, all mixed with the fruity and fresh flavours of his South American homeland. Diego travelled from Colombia aged just fourteen to pursue his passion for food, working his way across the Mediterranean, honing his expertise and learning traditional culinary skills along the way – including how to master the famous Josper charcoal oven. A naturally instinctive chef with a love for big flavours, he settled on the Fylde Coast due to his love of living and working by the sea.

His exciting new Summer Menu, created in collaboration with Beach House owners Hagop and Cheryl Tchobanian, is the very essence of Mediterranean cooking blended with the intense tropical tastes of South America. There’s something to tempt every palate and pocket - from seared Queen Scallops with a tangy pineapple herb salsa and freshly shucked Oysters in a red mojo picante sauce, to tender and tasty Lamb Lollipops with zesty tzatziki, freshly cooked Peruvian Hake Tacos in a delicate tempura with a herby citrus salad and the richly flavoured Columbian Cazuela with plantain fritters.

Or why not try Diego’s colourful Summer Nourish Bowl packed with goodness, or succulent Whole Whitby Bay Live Lobster expertly grilled to perfection on the authentic Josper charcoal oven and smothered in lemon butter and flamed in brandy? Lighter bites include Woodfired Garlic Breads and Pizzas handcrafted to order using the finest Caputo flour, fiery Tapas dishes and freshly homemade rustic sourdough Montaditos topped with everything from crushed garlic tomatoes and Serrano ham drizzled in virgin olive oil, to crumbled Feta and hot honey, or hummus and spicy chimichurri; all filling the air with irresistible aromas.

Firm favourites such as the mouth-wateringly moreish Mediterranean Sharing Platter, gorgeously garlic-infused Grilled Octopus with a saffron jus, juicy flame-grilled Fillet Steaks from the Josper oven and freshly made Burgers are still available throughout the Summer due to popular demand.

Think long lazy lunches that roll into golden-hour cocktails, breezy beachside dinners with your crew, and that unbeatable feeling of seaside summer magic at Beach House, set right on the resort’s world-famous Promenade where the lively charm of the coastline meets bohemian chic with a sun-kissed welcome whatever the weather.

“Our new menu is all about sunshine on a plate,” say Hagop and Cheryl Tchobanian. “We’ve mixed the passion of the Med with the fire of Latin America and added a modern Beach House twist to bring the fiesta straight to the Fylde coast! It’s fresh, it’s fun, it’s all homemade from scratch, packed with flavour and perfect for laid-back summer days by the sea. Add to that our wonderfully unique live music nights and chilled beach club vibe and this is what summer tastes like at Beach House. Come and join the party!”

Still feeling hungry? Don’t forget the sweet course… All the decadent desserts are also handmade in house by talented Patisserie chef Logan Davie. Can’t choose from zingy Passion Fruit and Pineapple Summer Mess, Baked Basque White Chocolate and Hazelnut Cheesecake or melt in the mouth Chocolate Brownie? You don’t have to with the sharing Dessert. Pudding perfection!

And no Summer Menu at Beach House would be complete without the legendary cocktail list... Dreamed up by expert mixologists and creatively led by Taline Tchobanian, this season’s line-up is pure liquid sunshine - bursting with freshly cut fruit, zesty botanicals and just the right splash of premium Tequilas, Vodkas, and Sipsmith Gins to keep things cool and captivating. Looking for the perfect pairing? Fruity full-bodied reds - including the must-try Armenian Stork from the award-winning Areni grapes - are ready to meet the rich, smoky flavours from the Josper grill. Ice-cold EPC Champagnes are standing by to toast the sunset, exciting new Rosé wines from Provence - Lady A, La Coste and Domaine Olivier Coste - add an exclusive Beach House touch to fun drinks with the girls, the premium beers are chilling and if you’re feeling the island vibe, tropical Rums are always a yes. Lychee & Pineapple Mojito, anyone?

Spice up your Summer at Beach House Blackpool - where bohemian spirit meets the seaside… to view the full menu, please click here.

Beach House Blackpool is located at Festival House, Promenade, Blackpool, and is open Monday to Thursday from 12noon to 11pm, Friday from 12noon to 1am, Saturday from 9am to 1am and Sunday from 9am to 11pm.

Delicious lazy breakfasts are also served at Beach House on Saturdays & Sundays from 9am to 11.30am.

For further information and reservations, please call Beach House Blackpool on 01253 749899, visit www.beachhouseblackpool.co.uk or email [email protected]