Be like Da Vinci at Lancaster's Marketgate Shopping Centre

Working alongside Lancaster BID, Marketgate Shopping Centre is hosting a Da Vinci themed event providing shoppers a free, fun activity and a crafty workshop.

On Sunday, September 8, Lancaster BID will hold its annual Festa Italia to celebrate all things Italian in Lancaster.

As a part of this event, families are invited to Marketgate Shopping Centre for an Italian themed workshop. Kids will be able to create their very own Mona Lisa masterpiece using watercolour painting on a colouring sheet.

Sarah Harrison, Centre Manager at Marketgate Shopping Centre, said: “We always enjoy participating in Lancaster BID’s event, and Festa Italia is one of the most anticipated yearly events in town. We’re very proud to celebrate Italian culture and support the community in Lancaster.”

The Works Lancaster will also offer a special prize for the best painting of the day in line with the Centre’s monthly colouring competition.

If you’re completely feeling Viva Italia, Marketgate Shopping Centre also has its very own little Italy in the form of the local restaurant, Casa Rastelli,

serving fantastic traditional Italian food for anyone who’s craving Pizzas, Pastas, Paninis, and everything in between. Festivities start from 11am and ends at 4pm.