Celebrity clients and commissions for the BBC is not how Burnley’s Kelly Wild ever dreamed her business would bloom when it began in 2019.

Exquisite Balloons took off in lockdown when people were struggling to get hold of decorations for celebrations like children’s birthday parties. The former sandwich shop owner, who also ran a mascot business, put her creative skills to use providing unique balloon walls and arches for events. And it really took off when ITV’s This Morning’s resident doctor, Zoe Williams, who has connections to Burnley, commissioned Kelly for her son’s second birthday party.

Then Kelly (40) was asked to create a balloon arch by the BBC! This was for an episode in the new season of the CBBC show ‘Odd Squad’ which has yet to be aired.

Kelly Wild of Exquisite Balloons with the balloon arch she created for the BBC children's show 'Odd Squad'

Kelly’s third prestigious commission was from the Trafford Centre in Manchester where she was asked to create a disco ball themed balloon wall for a VIP launch of the Star Wash roller rink. And following that Kelly oversaw the entire decorations for the centre’s 25th birthday celebrations.

She said: “I took control of the whole design including their logo and trafford 25 in lights with a photo backdrop.”

Kelly also created a balloon centre-piece for Burnley player Connor Roberts to celebrate his 50 caps for Wales and also his wife Georgina’s autumn themed pumpkin baby shower where the set up included a dressed rustic cart and picinic table for 22 people and a ‘mamma to be’ chair.

Although she works alone Kelly has a business partner, Steve Wild (no relation) who she describes as her ‘rock’ saying: “Steve deals with all the admin, website and invoices while I deal with all the hands on. He listens to me if I moan and always helps to find a solution.”

Kelly's stunning disco ball themed balloon wall for a VIP launch of the Star Wash roller rink at Manchester's Trafford Centre

A big part of Kelly’s work involves the light up numbers and letters that are in big demand events. And, as they are four foot high and she is only five foot tall herself, it is quite a task! She said: “I drive around with them in a Luton van!

Kelly has also catered for VIP parties for local firms Veka, Barnfield Construction, BMW and also Burnley Football Club. She has also done charity work for Depher, Healthier Heroes, Start A Heart and Samaritans.

Kelly, who lives with her partner and has an 18-year-old daughter, admits her work is hard graft but she absolutely loves it, saying: “This is not just a job for me, it’s my life, I have a real passion for it and I never dreamed I would work for the BBC. I’m excited to see what the future holds.