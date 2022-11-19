The Christmas display at Barton Grange

The popular garden centre has announced its festive opening hours allowing late-night Christmas shopping with festive decorations and lights to entice customers.

From 4pm until 8pm Tuesday to Saturday, from Tuesday 15th November to Saturday 17th December, our Garden Centre will be transformed into a winter wonderland with lights, festive food and family fun.

Barton Grange has extended opening hours.

The garden centre has created of Christmas rooms, with creative and colourful displays overflowing with glittering decorations, beautiful baubles, sparkling lights, festive tree toppers and more.

The different rooms include Quintessentially British, Parisian Chic, Mother Nature, Bee Zesty, Festive Sunset, Bon Voyage, Gingerbread and Waves of Change all to get shoppers in the festive spirit.

With a broad selection of food options to choose from, Barton Grange hasn’t cut short on creating a Christmas menu as The Riverside Cafe will be serving Hot Pot supper, along with their homemade pies with peas and gravy. Plus, new for 2022, Barton Grange is also offering Bacon Frankfurters for that Christmas Markets feel. Willows Restaurant within the centre will also be serving 2 and 3-course Christmas menus will be alongside their main menu from 4 pm to 7 pm during our Christmas nights.

Barton Grange also offers a range of foodie gifts, advent calendars and gorgeous hampers filled with an array of sweet and savoury treats. Prosecco and chocolates, tea and biscuits, wine and crackers, and chutneys and preserves are among the delicious gifts in store.

There's an array of Christmas rooms for visitors to see at the centre.