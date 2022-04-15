Sarah Breeden, the Bank of England’s executive director of Financial Stability Strategy and Risk and member of the Financial Policy Committee, will be speaking at Lancaster University Management School to share insights into making high-level macroprudential policy decisions to ensure the UK’s financial system is as resilient and stable as possible.

She will also discuss her role in leading the Bank of England’s work on climate change over the last six years, at the event on Thursday, April 28 between 10 and 11.30am,.

Lancaster University Management School

The in-person lecture is open to staff, students, businesses and members of the public.

Dr Kim Kaivanto from LUMS’ Department of Economics said: “We are delighted that Sarah has agreed to host an upcoming public lecture at our Management School. The UK economy is currently facing so many pressures and challenges - from inflation, surging energy prices and Net Zero commitments to sanctions on trade and financial dealings with Russia-linked organisations.

“While the country is facing such economic uncertainty, it will be fascinating to hear about Sarah’s experience as a seasoned financial-stability expert. I am certain we will all learn a lot –I hope many people will seize the opportunity to attend.”