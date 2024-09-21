Bamber Bridge to get new takeaway in former hairdressers
South Ribble Borough Council has given the green light to the conversion of the premises on Station Road, on the corner of Moon Street.
The business has been granted permission to operate from 11am until 11pm every day apart from Saturday when it will be able to trade until midnight.
A single objection was raised to the proposal over concerns about the potential for noise from customers and an extraction fan that will be installed. However, environmental health officers had no concerns about the plans.
South Ribble planning officials concluded the takeaway would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the area and “is not considered to impact on the amenities of neighbouring residential properties”.
In a report they state: “Officers consider the external change proposed to the premise would not have an adverse effect on the character and appearance of the area due to the small area of the internal flue that can be seen at roof level.
“This type of flue is more in keeping with the area as opposed to an external flue which would appear more prominent within the street scene.”
