Bamber Bridge-based Baxi celebrates double award wins in one week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2024, Baxi was named Large Business Employer of the Year in recognition of its commitment to investing in developing the next generation and growing its own talent from within. Baxi currently partners with eleven training providers, Colleges and Universities across the UK. Through its highly successful apprenticeship programme, the business has supported 78 apprenticeships to date, ranging from level 3 through to degree level.

Earlier in the week, Baxi’s Shaun Gaskell scooped the coveted “Rising Star” award at Preston College’s Exceptional Employer and Apprentice Awards 2024. The judges praised the outstanding commitment, progress and dedication of this talented level 3 Engineering Technician to his studies and work since beginning the apprenticeship in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carolyn Sidebotham, Baxi’s Head of Learning and Development said, “Shaun’s award recognises his phenomenal achievements in his studies and in the value that he brings to our business. It’s hugely well-deserved, and we’d like to congratulate him on his success. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for his career!

Your World

“Winning the top Large Business Employer category is the icing on the cake. The heating industry is in the middle of a period of great change, and we at Baxi are passionate about helping support our customers through this energy transition. Our aim is to help address the skills gap in our industry and drive a more sustainable future. Central to this is our apprenticeship programme and the talented individuals emerging from it, which makes this award all the more special. Our thanks go to all the managers and mentors at Baxi who have provided such excellent guidance and support to our apprentices over the years!”