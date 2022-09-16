Bamber Bridge bar gets longer opening hours - for now

The Lancs and Yorks, on Station Road, had previously asked South Ribble Borough Council for permission to extend its hours to 1.30am Thursday to Sunday and 12.30am for the rest of the week - up from the current midnight closure time every night.

However, the authority’s planning committee appeared poised to reject that proposal back in July when council officers warned that it could have a “detrimental impact” on those living nearby.

The Lancs and Yorks on Station Road will be allowed to open later for a couple of nights a week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faced with the prospect of refusal, the operator of the venue requested that councillors defer their decision to allow time for further consultation to take place.

The business subsequently amended its plans, requesting a 1am finish on Fridays and Saturdays only - a compromise to which committee members have now given the green light, but only for a period of 12 months. That will allow the authority to assess whether the new arrangements cause any disturbance.

At the July committee meeting, members heard that four objections had been lodged to the application for longer hours, with one claiming that “loud thumping DJ music with heavy bass” was already affecting the sleep of locals.

However, the revised proposal attracted four letters of support, praising the noise prevention measures already in place, which include soundproof doors.

Stephen Fish, the agent for the application, said that the bar operator wanted to ensure that the extended trading was “well managed”, so that permanent permission could be granted for it in a year’s time.

He told the latest meeting: “Currently, they have large, clear signage asking patrons to respect neighbours with [regards to] noise. They are also going to fit extra measures, including putting a door-closer on the rear door to the smoking area.

“At this moment in time, people are going out, leaving the door open and noise will spill from the inside, potentially, to the residents at the rear.

“They’re going to do regular checks of the smoking area to keep the numbers down…[only allowing] a maximum number of people there - it's meant [as] a smoking area, not for people to congregate,” Mr. Fish explained.

The committee also heard that music would have a strict 12.30am cut-off time.