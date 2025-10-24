BAKO named Supplier of the Year at the 2025 Baking Industry Awards

BAKO Wins Supplier of the Year Award

Preston-based BAKO, has been named Supplier of the Year at the prestigious 2025 Baking Industry Awards, held last night (Thursday 23 October) at the Royal Lancaster in London.

Now in their 38th year, the Baking Industry Awards are the UK’s foremost celebration of excellence across the baking sector, from artisan bakers and large-scale manufacturers to suppliers, retailers, and innovators. This year’s event welcomed more than 600 guests from across the industry for an evening honouring the best and brightest in British baking.

BAKO took home the inaugural Supplier of the Year title, with judges praising the company’s unwavering commitment to serving the baking community, significant business growth, and strategic innovation. BAKO’s recent acquisition of Finlay’s Foods. expanding its reach across the UK and Ireland, was highlighted as a major step forward, alongside its sustained investment in operational efficiency, sustainability initiatives, and industry development.

“This award is a tremendous honour and a reflection of the dedication of our teams across the UK and Ireland,” said Mike Tully, CEO of BAKO. “At BAKO, everything we do is guided by our ‘by bakers for bakers’ ethos. We’re proud to support the industry we love, from local independents to national brands, with quality, service, and innovation. Winning Supplier of the Year at such a respected event reinforces our belief that partnership and passion truly make a difference.”

BAKO CEO Mike Tully and Alex Jones

Amy North, British Baker editor, said: “BAKO is a worthy winner of British Baker’s first-ever Supplier of the Year trophy at the Baking Industry Awards. Its longstanding commitment to and influential role within the baking industry deserves recognition, and our panel of judges praised the level of energy put into every aspect of the business from investments in efficiency to supporting the future of the industry, and steps on its sustainability journey. BAKO truly is living up to its motto of ‘by bakers for bakers.”

Founded over 60 years ago, BAKO operates from its head office in Preston, with regional headquarters in Durham, Wimbledon, and Ireland, allowing it to provide nationwide coverage and local expertise to bakeries of all sizes. The business has grown to become one of the UK and Ireland’s leading bakery ingredient and supply specialists, offering an extensive range of products and services designed to help the baking industry thrive.

The Baking Industry Awards are organised by British Baker magazine and celebrate excellence across 14 categories, recognising individuals, teams, and businesses driving the sector forward.

For more information about Bako, visit www.bako.co.uk.