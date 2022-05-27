Hope Campbell has been whetting foodies’ appetites since she opened Bakes by Hope earlier this month in Station Road.

Cake lovers can expect to find a treasure trove of unique creations on offer, like cookie pies, Battenberg blondies, bourbon brownies and Lotus Biscoff 'bronuts'.

The 21-year-old “star baker” also serves up traditional treats like cupcakes, drip cakes, flapjacks, school cakes, rocky roads, custom cakes and millionaire shortbread.

Here’s a look at some of the mouth-watering goodies you can get your hands on at the shop this week.

1. Lotus Biscoff 'bronuts' Hope is sure to have mouths watering with her Lotus Biscoff 'bronuts' - brownies piped into a beautiful donut design. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. Vanilla cupcakes Vanilla is just one of the scrumptious flavours of cupcakes on sale this week. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. Bourbon brownies If chocolate and biscuits are two of your favourite treats then you're in for double the delight with these bourbon brownies. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. Battenberg blondies These Battenberg blondies put a modern spin of a classic cake. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales