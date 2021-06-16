Baffito's: Pictures show demolition work starting at derelict Italian restaurant at Preston Docks

The former Baffito's Restaurant and Bar in Navigation Way, which closed its doors in September 2019, has begun to be knocked down this month (June 2021).

Planning permission was granted back in January of this year for a state-of-the-art care home and apartment block to be built in its place.

Glenholme Wrightcare is behind the plans, with the care home expected to have 64 bedrooms and 16 supported living apartments.

The defunct eatery was badly damaged in a suspected arson attack in April 2021.

Baffito's Preston Around 30 firefighters from across Preston and South Ribble were sent to the scene, with crews battling the blaze for most of the night.

Lancashire firefighter and station manager, Ian Armistead, confirmed the fire was being treated as suspicious and a joint investigation with police had been launched.

It was the second time in five months that the building had caught fire, after arsonists were blamed for a blaze that gutted the former restaurant in December.