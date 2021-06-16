Baffito's: Pictures show demolition work starting at derelict Italian restaurant at Preston Docks
Demolition work has started at the derelict Baffito's restaurant at Preston Docks - a site which has been subject to multiple arson attacks in recent months.
The former Baffito's Restaurant and Bar in Navigation Way, which closed its doors in September 2019, has begun to be knocked down this month (June 2021).
Planning permission was granted back in January of this year for a state-of-the-art care home and apartment block to be built in its place.
Glenholme Wrightcare is behind the plans, with the care home expected to have 64 bedrooms and 16 supported living apartments.
